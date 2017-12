International Predictions 18 November

Italy v Argentina (15:00)

Rob (Ou Grote): Argentina by 7

James (Ou Grote): Argentina by 9

Gary (Ou Grote): Argentina by 3

Sportingbet (Betting): Argentina

Bet.coza (Betting): Argentina by 5

Sportsbet (Betting): Argentina



Wales v Georgia (16:30)

Rob (Ou Grote): Wales by 22

James (Ou Grote): Wales by 30

Gary (Ou Grote): Wales by 19

Sportingbet (Betting): Wales

Bet.coza (Betting): Wales by 18

Sportsbet (Betting): Wales

England v Australia (16:30)

Rob (Ou Grote): England by 3

James (Ou Grote): England by 11

Gary (Ou Grote): England by 6

Sportingbet (Betting): England

Bet.coza (Betting): England by 8

Sportsbet (Betting): England

Scotland v New Zealand (19:15)

Rob (Ou Grote): New Zealand by 11

James (Ou Grote): New Zealand by 16

Gary (Ou Grote): New Zealand by 22

Sportingbet (Betting): New Zealand

Bet.coza (Betting): New Zealand by 20

Sportsbet (Betting): New Zealand

Ireland v Fiji (19:30)

Rob (Ou Grote): Ireland by 19

James (Ou Grote): Ireland by 21

Gary (Ou Grote): Ireland by 17

Sportingbet (Betting): Ireland

Bet.coza (Betting): Ireland by 26

Sportsbet (Betting): Ireland

France v South Africa (22:00)

Rob (Ou Grote): France by 19

James (Ou Grote): France by 28

Gary (Ou Grote): France by 21

Sportingbet (Betting): France

Bet.coza (Betting): France

Sportsbet (Betting): France