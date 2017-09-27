Guinness Pro14 Predictions Round 5

29 Sept Cheetahs v Ospreys (Toyota Stadium) 17:00
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 7
James (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 5
Gary (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 9
Bet365 (Betting): Cheetahs
Sportingbet (Betting): Cheetahs
Betfair (Betting): Cheetahs
29 Sept Cheetahs v Ospreys (Toyota Stadium) 17:00
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 7
James (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 5
Gary (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 9
Bet365 (Betting): Cheetahs
Sportingbet (Betting): Cheetahs
Betfair (Betting): Cheetahs
|What's Your Rugby IQ?
Know your rugby?
|Say What?
Who said that?
|Rugby World Cup
Test your RWC knowledge
|Springbok Rugby Firsts
Bok stats and events
|Your Real S15 Team
Who should you support?
|Springboks At School
Where did they go?
|1995 RWC Final
The greatest day
|Rugby Championship
New Zealand
|Super Rugby
Crusaders (NZ)
|Currie Cup
Cheetahs
|RBS Six Nations
England
|Euro Champions Cup
Saracens (UK)
|Euro Challenge Cup
Stade Francais (France)
|English Premiership
Exeter Chiefs
|French Top 14
ASM Clermont Auvergne
|Guinness Pro 12
Scarlets (Wales)
|Italy Championship
Rovigo
|Japan Top League
Suntory Sungoliath
|Japan Lixil Cup
Panasonic Wild Knights
|All-Japan Championship
Suntory Sungoliath
Leave a Reply