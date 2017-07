Super Rugby Quarterfinals Predictions

21 July 11:35 Brumbies v Hurricanes (GIO Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 22

James (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 30

Gary (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 28

Sportingbet (Betting): Hurricanes

Bet.coza (Betting): Hurricanes

Sportsbet (Betting): Hurricanes



22 July 09:35 Crusaders v Highlanders (AMI Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Crusaders by 5

James (Ou Grote): Crusaders by 3

Gary (Ou Grote): Crusaders by 7

Sportingbet (Betting): Crusaders

Bet.coza (Betting): Crusaders

Sportsbet (Betting): Crusaders

22 July 14:30 Lions v Sharks (Ellis Park)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Lions by 10

James (Ou Grote): Lions by 11

Gary (Ou Grote): Lions by 13

Sportingbet (Betting): Lions

Bet.coza (Betting): Lions

Sportsbet (Betting): Lions

22 July 17:00 Stormers v Chiefs (Newlands)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 7

James (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 5

Gary (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 11

Sportingbet (Betting): Stormers

Bet.coza (Betting): Stormers

Sportsbet (Betting): Stormers