Super Rugby predictions round 18

09:35 14 July Highlanders v Reds (Forsyth Barr Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 11

James (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 9

Gary (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 18

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Highlanders by 25

Sportingbet (Betting): Highlanders

Bet.coza (Betting): Highlanders

Sportsbet (Betting): Highlanders



—

11:45 14 July Rebels v Jaguares (AAMI Park)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Jaguares by 3

James (Ou Grote): Jaguares by 7

Gary (Ou Grote): Jaguares by 15

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Jaguares by 10

Sportingbet (Betting): Jaguares

Bet.coza (Betting): Jaguares

Sportsbet (Betting): Jaguares

—

19:00 14 July Kings v Cheetahs (Mandela Bay Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 3

James (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 8

Gary (Ou Grote): Cheetahs by 6

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Cheetahs by 1

Sportingbet (Betting): Cheetahs

Bet.coza (Betting): Cheetahs

Sportsbet (Betting): Cheetahs

—

05:05 15 July Sunwolves v Blues (Prince Chichibu)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Blues by 23

James (Ou Grote): Blues by 19

Gary (Ou Grote): Blues by 28

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Blues by 26

Sportingbet (Betting): Blues

Bet.coza (Betting): Blues

Sportsbet (Betting): Blues

—

07:15 15 July Chiefs v Brumbies (Waikato Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 7

James (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 13

Gary (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 11

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Chiefs by 10

Sportingbet (Betting): Chiefs

Bet.coza (Betting): Chiefs

Sportsbet (Betting): Chiefs

—

09:35 15 July Hurricanes v Crusaders (Westpac Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 3

James (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 5

Gary (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 2

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Hurricanes by 1

Sportingbet (Betting): Hurricanes

Bet.coza (Betting): Hurricanes

Sportsbet (Betting): Hurricanes

—

11:45 15 July Force v Waratahs (nib Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 3

James (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 7

Gary (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 8

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Waratahs by 1

Sportingbet (Betting): Waratahs

Bet.coza (Betting): Waratahs

Sportsbet (Betting): Waratahs

—

15:05 15 July Bulls v Stormers (Loftus Versfeld)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Stormers by 9

James (Ou Grote): Stormers by 11

Gary (Ou Grote): Stormers by 10

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Stormers by 5

Sportingbet (Betting): Stormers

Bet.coza (Betting): Stormers

Sportsbet (Betting): Stormers

—

17:15 15 July Sharks v Lions (Kings Park)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Lions by 13

James (Ou Grote): Lions by 11

Gary (Ou Grote): Lions by 19

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Lions by 20

Sportingbet (Betting): Lions

Bet.coza (Betting): Lions

Sportsbet (Betting): Lions