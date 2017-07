Super Rugby predictions round 17

FRI 7/7 11:45 Reds vs Brumbies (Suncorp Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Brumbies by 22

James (Ou Grote): Brumbies by 19

Gary (Ou Grote): Brumbies by 27

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Brumbies by 15

Sportingbet (Betting): Brumbies

Bet.coza (Betting): Brumbies

Sportsbet (Betting): Brumbies



FRI 7/7 13:55 Force vs Rebels (nib Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Force by 3

James (Ou Grote): Force by 10

Gary (Ou Grote): Force by 15

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Force by 13

Sportingbet (Betting): Force

Bet.coza (Betting): Force

Sportsbet (Betting): Force

SAT 8/7 Waratahs vs Jaguares (Allianz Stadium)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 12

James (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 6

Gary (Ou Grote): Waratahs by 17

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Waratahs by 8

Sportingbet (Betting): Waratahs

Bet.coza (Betting): Waratahs

Sportsbet (Betting): Waratahs

SAT 8/7 17:15 Bulls vs Kings (Loftus Versfeld)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Bulls by 22

James (Ou Grote): Bulls by 11

Gary (Ou Grote): Bulls by 17

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Bulls by 5

Sportingbet (Betting): Bulls

Bet.coza (Betting): Bulls

Sportsbet (Betting): Bulls

SAT 8/7 19:30 Stormers vs Sunwolves (Newlands)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Stormers by 38

James (Ou Grote): Stormers by 42

Gary (Ou Grote): Stormers by 19

Footyforecaster (Algorithm): Stormers by 28

Sportingbet (Betting): Stormers

Bet.coza (Betting): Stormers

Sportsbet (Betting): Stormers