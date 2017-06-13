1st Test – Boks v France

Leave a comment In General

The Springboks won’t be basking in their glory for too long after beating France 37 – 14 at Loftus on the weekend. They will be focusing on the upcoming game against a more robust French team at Kings Park.


France will be reinforced this weekend when seven of their key players join the starting line-up.

Coach Allister Coetzee will be looking at the stats from the game this weekend and will certainly have to make some changes.

Although the Boks played with aggression and showed tenacity the stats still favour the French. Allister Coetzee took a gamble and chose a relatively inexperienced starting line-up. The win will certainly bring a little relief from a dismal season in 2016.
There are definitely some positives to take away from the game. The Boks moved the ball well and defended the try line with a sense of urgency that kept the French at bay. Man of the match Malcolm Marx played a terrific game along with Siya Kolisi who was a prominent feature for the Boks on the day. Ross Cronje kept his cool and that might be the reason Elton Jantjies played the best he has ever played in the green and gold. The experience of Frans Steyn came into play in the second half. He turned the game around and got the Boks back into the territory of the opposition. Bok captain Warren Whiteley kept the players calm, and along with Franco Mostert had a superb game.

Rugby enthusiasts will be happy to know that betway.co.za offers a host of rugby games to bet on. They offer betting on international friendlies as well as Super Rugby.

The Springboks showed some depth in their game, and this will hopefully be a turning point in South African rugby. France will want to settle the score this weekend at Kings Park. Let’s hope the Boks can come away with another win and build some confidence before the Rugby Championship later this year.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search Ou Grote

2017 Calendar Fixtures

» 2017 Super Rugby
» 2017 Six Nations Rugby
» 2017 South African Holidays
» 2017 Formula 1

Flinkdink Quizzes

What's Your Rugby IQ?
Know your rugby?
Say What?
Who said that?
Rugby World Cup
Test your RWC knowledge
Springbok Rugby Firsts
Bok stats and events
Your Real S15 Team
Who should you support?
Springboks At School
Where did they go?
1995 RWC Final
The greatest day

Socialise

Choose YOUR Bok team

VOTE for your Bok team

Team after 5065 votes:

01. Tendai Mtawarira
02. Bismarck Du Plessis
03. Coenie Oosthuizen
04. Eben Etzebeth
05. PS Du Toit
06. Flo Louw
07. Marcell Coetzee
08. Duane Vermeulen
09. Cobus Reinach
10. Handre Pollard
11. Bryan Habana
12. Frans Steyn
13. Jan Serfontein
14. Cornal Hendricks
15. Willie Le Roux

Trophy Cabinet

Rugby Championship
New Zealand
Super Rugby
Hurricanes (NZ)
Currie Cup
Cheetahs
RBS Six Nations
England
Euro Champions Cup
Saracens (UK)
Euro Challenge Cup
Montpellier (France)
English Premiership
Saracens
French Top 14
Racing 92
Guinness Pro 12
Connacht (Ireland)
Italy Championship
Calvisano
Japan Top League
Panasonic Wild Knights
Japan Lixil Cup
Panasonic Wild Knights
All-Japan Championship
Yamaha Jubilo

Schools Top 10 | 2016 August

01. Paarl Boys' (WP)
02. Paarl Gim (WP)
03. Affies (GP)
04. Grey (FS)
05. Paul Roos (WP)
06. Selborne (EC)
07. Monument (GP)
08. Oakdale (GP)
09. Grey (EC)
10. Glenwood (KZN)

Tickets

© 2017 Ou Grote Rugby | All Rights Reserved | TNTDIGITAL | Terms of Use | Privacy policy