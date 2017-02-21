FNB Varsity Cup – Round 4 Match Reports

FNB CUT vs FNB Shimlas match postponed until 21 February due to waterlogged field

The FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International match between FNB CUT and FNB Shimlas has been postponed until 21 February due to heavy rainfall causing a waterlogged field at the CUT Stadium. A venue will be communicated on the day.

NWU-Pukke storm to victory with a brilliant comeback, 20-13

It was the FNB NWU-Pukke’s night, after their defeat against the FNB Maties last Monday, as they made a comeback in Round Four of the FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International against the FNB Ikeys with a win of 20-13 at the Fanie Du Toit Stadium.



The FNB NWU-Pukke opened the scoreboard in the third minute of the encounter against the FNB Ikeys as Elden Schoeman went over the tryline. Schalk Hugo successfully converted the try to leave the home team on 7-0.

It was the kicking boot of Hugo in rainy conditions who successfully converted a penalty for the FNB NWU-Pukke in the seventh minute to keep the score ticking as they were 10-0.

Another penalty from Hugo for the NWU-Pukke in the 16th minute put them 13-0 up.

The FNB Ikeys struggled in slippery conditions as they tried to gain momentum. But it was the boot of the FNB Ikeys’ Lohan Lubbe who managed to get the visitors on the board 13-3 as they headed into halftime.

As the FNB Ikeys entered the second half they were already on the back foot as the FNB NWU-Pukke secured the most field territory.

It was the yellow card given to the FNB NWU-Pukke’s, Justin Newman that set the FNB Ikeys up for a penalty to narrow the lead to a score of 13-6.

A penalty advantage for the FNB NWU-Pukke leads to a try for Estehan Visagie as he went over the try line to put the home side on 20-6.

In the 81th minute of the encounter, it was Gary Porter from the FNB Ikeys who narrowed the lead to a final score of 20-13.

FNB Player that Rocks: Tapiwe Mafura (FNB NWU-Pukke)

Scores:

FNB NWU-Pukke: 20

Tries: Elden Schoeman (five-pointer), Estehan Visagie (five-pointer)

Conversions: Hugo (2)

Penalties: Hugo(2)

FNB Ikeys: 13

Tries: Gary Porter (five-pointer)

Conversions: Lohan Lubbe (1)

Penalties: Lohan Lubbe (2)

FNB NWU-Pukke Starting XV: 15 Tapiwe Mafura, 14 Jimmy Mpailane, 13 Elden Schoeman, 12 Jaap Pienaar, 11 Justin Newman, 10 Schalk Hugo, 9 Chriswill September, 8 Marno Redelinghuys©, 7 Boela Venter, 6 Marcel Henn, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Loftus Morrison, 3 Kabelo Motloung, 2 Louis van der Westhuizen, 1 Dolf van Deventer.

Replacements: 16 Dane van der Westhuizen, 17 Dewald Dekker, 18 Morné Strydom, 19 Estehan Visagie, 20, Wandile Mazibuko, 21 Caleb Louw, 22 Nkululeko Mcuma, 23 Lungelo Gosa.

FNB Ikeys starting XV: 15 Lohan Lubbe, 14 Rayno Mapoe, 13 Tristan Mouton, 12 Rico Lategan, 11 Joel Smith, 10 Robert Anderson, 9 Stefano de Gouveia, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 7 Luke Stringer, 6 Jason Klaasen©, 5 Gary Porter, 4 Duncan Saffy, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Cuan Hablutzel, 1 Wayrin Losper.

Replacements: 16 Martin Chandler, 17 William Day, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Nama Xaba, 20 Suwilanji Chibale, 21 Sanele Malwane, 22 Gerard Pieterse, 23 Hilio de Abreu.

FNB UJ win their first match 18-17 in frantic circumstances against rivals FNB UP Tuks!

FNB UJ got their season up and running when they recorded their first win of the season, in a nail biting finale against rivals FNB UP Tuks at the Johannesburg Stadium in the 2017 Varsity Cup Presented by Steinhoff International.

The home side put pressure early on and saw themselves get on the scoresheet, when fly half Divan Nel converted an early penalty to set the tone early on in the match, 3-0 to FNB UJ. Winger Godfrey Ramaboea was sent to the sin bin early on and FNB UJ were down 14 men.

FNB UP Tuks made use of the man advantage and clawed back into the match with a penalty from fly half Tinus De Beer to make it 3-3 going into the first strategy break. Tinus De Beer continued where he left off and scored another penalty to put FNB UP Tuks ahead 3-6.

It was a half of the fly half as Divan Nel converted his second penalty to make it 6-6 at the end of the first stanza. Divan Nel then made it a hatrick of penalties early on in the second half to make it 9-6 to the home side.

FNB UJ were gaining confidence and it was evident when Divan Nel scored his 4th penalty, this time from his own half and stretched the lead to 12-6. FNB UP Tuks hit back almost immediately to keep themselves within sight as Tinus De Beer scored his third penalty to make it 12-9.

The match was perfectly poised and Divan Nel was slowly stealing the show when he scored his 5th consecutive penalty. FNB UP Tuks were refusing to get beat as Tinus De Beer scored his 4th penalty to keep the visitors in the tie at 12-15. However Divan Nel was running the show and scored his 6th penalty as he scored all the points of FNB UJ as it was 18-12 going into the last 10 minutes.

The final phase of the match saw FNB UJ reduced to 14 men again, as Wian Conradie was sent to the sin bin and the home side had it all to do to retain their lead. FNB UP Tuks would eventually score and made it a nail biting finish as Denzel Hill scored a late try but the conversion was missed and FNB UJ Won the match by a single point. 18-17 to FNB UJ.

FNB Player That Rocks: Divan Nel (FNB UJ)

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 18

Tries:

Cons:

Pens: Divan Nel (6)

Godfrey Ramaboea, Wian Conradie

Yellow cards:

FNB UP-TUKS: 17

Tries: Denzel Hill

Cons:

Pens: Tinus De Beer (4)

FNB UJ Starting XV: 15 Ewan Adams, 14 Peter John Walters,13 Aphiwe Dyanti, , 12 Jaco Fourie, 11 Godfrey Ramaboea 10 Divan Nel, 9 Johan Esterhuizen, 8 Leon Massyn, 7 Adrian Bester, 6 Wian Conradie, 5 Estian Enslin, 4 Reinhaardt Nothnagel, 3 Nico du Plessis, 2 Johannes Snyman ©, 1 Waldo Weideman

Replacements: 16 Le Roux Baard, 17 Kyle Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Jo Hanko De Villiers, 20 Siyabonga Luwaca , 21 Kevin du Randt, 22Devon Mare, 23 Carlisle Jordan

FNB UP-Tuks starting XV: 15. Divan Rossouw, 14. Dewald Naude, 13. Toko Maebane, 12. Impi Visser, 11. Sibahle Maxwane, 10. Tinus de Beer, 9. Theo Maree, 8. Clyde Davids, 7. Chris Massyn (c), 6. Eduan Lubbe, 5. Brian Leitch, 4. Aston Fortuin, 3. Neethling Fouche, 2. Jan-Henning Campher, 1. Andrew Beerwinkel.

Replacements: 16. Theuns Reynolds, 17. Jaco Holtzhausen, 18. Marius Verwey, 19. Jsuan-Re Swanepoel, 20. Raegen Oranje, 21. Joshua Stander, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Franco van den Berg.

FNB Maties come out on top against spirited FNB Madibaz, 35-16

After trailing 11-5 at the break, FNB Maties scored four second-half tries to beat the FNB Madibaz 35-16 at a very windy Danie Craven Stadium.

FNB Madibaz played with the wind in the first half and put FNB Maties under severe pressure, especially at scrum time. They were rewarded for their efforts by scoring just before half time, through Wynand Grassmann. That came after FNB Maties took the lead through a try by Niel Oelofse.

FNB Maties immediately used the wind to their advantage at the start of the second half when Ian Groenewald crashed over. That was followed by tries by Brendon Nell, Craig Barry and Michal Haznar as FNB Maties pulled away in the final 10 minutes.

The FNB Madibaz were dealt a massive blow in those 10 minutes when they had two players, Stephanus Nieuwoudt and Henry Brown yellow carded, which meant they finished the match with 13 men. That ultimately led to FNB Maties scoring two tries in the final three minutes.

FNB Player That Rocks: Brendon Nell (FNB Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 35

Five-point tries: Niel Oelofse, Ian Groenewald, Craig Barry, Michal Haznar

Seven-point tries: Brendon Nell

Penalties: Chris Smith (4)

FNB Madibaz: 16

Five-point tries: Wynand Grassmann, Rouche Nel

Penalties: Thomas Kean (2)

Teams:

FNB Maties: 15 Craig Barry ©, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Michal Haznar, 12 Braam Venter, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Brendon Nell, 8 Devon Nash, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Mitchell Carstens, 5 Johan Momsen, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 JE van der Merwe, 2 Craig Corbett, 1 Niel Oelofse

Replacements: 16 Freddie Kirsten, 17 Wesley Adonis, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Johann van Niekerk, 21 Logan Boonzaaier, 22 Chris Smit, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel

FNB NMMU: 15 Lindelwu Zungu, 14 Athenkosi Mayinje, 13 Siphumelele Mtsutwana, 12 Andile Jho, 11 Ivan-John du Preez, 10 Thomas Kean, 9 Rouche Nel, 8 Kevin Kaba ©, 7 Henry Brown, 6 Stephanus Nieuwoudt, 5 Gerrit Huisamen, 4 Wynand Grassman, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 JP Jamieson, 1 Xandre Vos

Replacements: 16 Jedwyn Harty, 17 Thembelihle Yase, 18 Nicolas Roebeck, 19 Janse Roux, 20 Robert Izaks, 21 Lovu Claassen, 22 Jordan Koekemoer, 23 Jixie Molapo

Varsity Shield results

FNB UKZN 16-10 FNB UFH

FNB UWC 88-8 FNB Rhodes

FNB TUT 13-17 FNB WSU