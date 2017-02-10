FNB Varsity Cup – Round 2 Match Reports

FNB UCT-Ikeys 21 vs 12 FNB CUT

The FNB Ikey Tigers ended their winless run in the FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International as they finished off a sweeping move which saw Rayno Mapoe carrying the ball the length of the field to beat FNB CUT 21-12 at a windy Green Mile.

The FNB Ikey Tigers started well with the wind behind them, and their early pressure paid off as Hablutzel scored their first try of the day in the eight minute. FNB CUT then began working their way back into the game, systematically gaining territory and showing signs of their attacking threat as Darren Adonis had the chance to stretch his legs for the first time.



After the strategy break, FNB CUT came out swinging. After yellow and red cards for Xaba and Klaasen respectively, they had the perfect opportunity to work their way back into the game as the FNB Ikey Tigers were reduced to thirteen men. In the absence of Klaasen, Luke Stringer began to lead FNB UCT and was excellent in the number of FNB CUT lineouts he stole. Despite having fewer men on the pitch, FNB UCT ended the half in the same way they had begun it – with a try. They had FNB CUT pinned against their own try line before Joel Smith crossed the line for the home team, with Lubbe converting.

The wind played an even bigger role in the second half, as FNB CUT struggled with their lineouts and kicking in the conditions. Joel Smith received FNB UCT’s third card of the match, meaning that the team would have played one man short for almost a full forty minutes once the match was over. After a smart pass by Jacobs, Adonis sprinted passed the FNB Ikey Tigers players as he earned FNB CUT their first points of the game. Fifteen minutes later, and the nineteen-year-old would cross the line again, with Jacobs converting and bringing the score level at 12-12.

With the FNB Ikey Tigers’ defence being tested because of a late push for victory from their opponents, the game seemed destined to end in a draw after they won a penalty only metres from their try line. This was not meant to be, however, as memories of the 2014 Varsity Cup final came to mind as the crowd watched the ball being quickly shifted wide to Mapoe, who powered his way down the length of the field before offloading the ball for Lategan to slide home. Rob Anderson then converted, securing a 21-12 win for the boys in stripes.

FNB Ikey Tigers: 21

Tries: Cuan Hablutzel, Joel Smith, Rico Lategan (Seven point try)

Conversions: Lohan Lubbe, Rob Anderson

Cards: Nama Xaba (Yellow), Jason Klaasen (Red), Joel Smith (Yellow)

FNB CUT: 12

Tries: Darren Adonis (2)

Con: Martin Jacobs

Teams:

FNB Ikeys first XV: 1 Wayrin Losper, 2 Cuan Hablutzel, 3 Michael Kumbirai, 4 Nama Xaba, 5 Duncan Saffy, 6 Jason Klaasen (C), 7 Luke Stringer, 8 Nyasha Tarusenga, 9 Hilio de Abreu, 10 Jez Mcintyre, 11 Joel Smith, 12 Rico Lategan, 13 Tristan Mouton, 14 Rayno Mapoe, 15 Lohan Lubbe.

Replacements: 16 William Day, 17 Marty Chandler, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazebuko, 19 Alva Senderayi, 20 Sanele Malwane, 21 Lohan Lubbe, 22 Rob Anderson, 23 Stef de Gouveia

FNB CUT first XV: 1 Jean Volkwyn, 2 Theunis Truter, 3 Hendrik Smit, 4 Pieter Venter, 5 Rayno Nel, 6 Dean Rossouw (C), 7 Dian Dry, 8 Stefan Kruger, 9 Ruben Heymans, 10 Martin Jacobs, 11 Tiiesetso Madonsela, 12 Louis Nel, 13 Waldo Putter, 14 Masego Toolo, 15 Darren Adonis

Replacements: 16 Stefan Jacobs, 17 Stefan van Schalkwyk, 18 Sylvester Makakole, 19 Kian Skippers, 20 Dean Jacobs, 21 Denver Kleu, 22 Brendan Verster, 23 Chrisjan du Toit

—

FNB Maties 26 vs 14 FNB Wits

FNB Maties were made to work hard for their first victory of the 2016 FNB Varsity Cup, presented by Steinhoff International, when they beat FNB Wits 26-14 at Danie Craven Stadium on Monday night.

FNB Maties scored two quick tries at the beginning at the second half to break the FNB Wits defence who held firm until half time. FNB Maties held a slender 6-5 lead at the break but came out firing in the second half.

The men from Stellenbosch were dealt a massive blow in the 51st minute when flanker, Janco Venter received his second yellow card of the match and in the process a red card. This led FNB Wits back into the match and they came into touching distance through the boot of Ruan Cloete as FNB Maties led 20-14 at the second strategy break.

Ernst Stapelberg proved to be the difference in the end as he converted two more penalties to give FNB Maties a 12-point victory.

FNB Player That Rocks: Kobus van Dyk (Maties)

Scorers:

FNB Maties: 26

Tries: Craig Corbett (five-point), Kyle Steyn (seven-point)

Con: Ernst Stapelberg

Pens: Stapelberg (4)

FNB Wits: 14

Try: Jethro de Lange (five-point)

Drop goal: Ruan Cloete

Pens: Ruan Cloete (2)

Teams

FNB Maties starting XV: 15 Craig Barry, 14 Duncan Saal, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Braam Venter, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Janco Venter, 6 Mitchell Carstens, 5 Ernst van Reyn, 4 Ian Groenewald, 3 Christiaan Hamman, 2 Craig Corbett, 1 Niël Oelofse

Replacements: 16. HJ Luus, 17 Jake Blew, 18 Wikus Groenewald, 19 Saud Abrahams, 20 Devon Nash, 21 Logan Boonzaaier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Michal Haznar

FNB Wits starting XV: 15 Luxolo Ntsepe, 14 Peabo Ngema, 13 Johannes van Blerk, 12 Benjamin Hewitt, 11 Christian Jarvis, 10 James Gilbert, 9 Ruan Cloete, 8 Jeathro de Lange, 7 Constant Beckerling, 6 Ruan Macdonald, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 4 Johan Logan, 3 Phindile Pupuma, 2 CJ Conradie, 1 Jacobus Greeff

Replacements: 16 Carl Brandon, 17 James Palmer, 18 Ludwig Snyman, 19 Conor-Terrah Brockschmidt, 20 Jarred Branco, 21 Lwazi Monakali, 22 Themba Mpemvu, 21 Ameer Williams.

—

FNB UJ 22 vs 47 FNB Shimlas

FNB UFS-Shimlas reigned supreme in a nine-try thriller as they convincingly beat FNB UJ 22-47 in the 2017 FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International.

The match started off with the away side putting the early pressure on FNB UJ, the home side felt with the pressure and would find themselves in front with a penalty by Divan Nel. FNB Shimlas responded well and scored a seven-point try with some lovely interplay which resulted in lock Neil Classen scoring, but would, however, miss the resulting conversion. The score at 3-7 after 15 minutes.

It was end to end action as FNB UJ got a try of their own as centre Godfrey Ramaboea made use of the open space on the flank to touchdown for a try. Divan Nel missed the conversion, but the match had the making of a classic encounter. FNB Shimlas executed a wonderful counter, which exposed the FNB UJ defense and centre Stephen Janse Van Rensburg dotted down for a try as FNB Shimlas were ahead again. Niel Stannard made no mistake this time with the conversion and FNB Shimlas were ahead 8-14.

They further extended the lead when flyhalf Neil Stannard scored a penalty and opened some daylight between them as FNB Shimlas went into the break with an 8-17 lead at halftime. FNB UJ showed more urgency at the beginning of the second and were rewarded as eighth man Jo Hanko De Villers put the home side back into the match, with Divan Nel scoring the conversion to make it 15-17.

The match was heating up and FNB Shimlas again scored a try on the wing as Marco Mason silenced the crowd and fly half Neil Stannard scored from an acute angle to make it 15-24. FNB Shimlas were irresistible as lock Phumzile Maqondwana scored and FNB UJ were shell-shocked. Neil Stannard scored the conversion and the score was 15-33 with the away side running away with it.

Marco Manson almost put the game to bed as he scored a try and scored the conversion and FNB Shimlas were cruising at 15-40. It was game over for FNB UJ as they conceded again with FNB Shimlas scoring once again and running away with it. It was 15-47 with 15 minutes left to play. FNB Shimlas were running riot and FNB UJ didn’t have the answers as the game was turning to a humiliating defeat.

FNB UJ managed to get some points when the referee gave them a penalty-try to make the score 22-47. Johann Esterhuizen scored a late try against 13 men to make the score a bit more respectable. The damage had already been done as FNB Shimlas won the match 29- 47.

FNB Player that Rocks: Johannes Maartens (FNB Shimlas)

Scorers:

FNB UJ: 22

Tries: Godfrey Ramaboea, Jo Hanko De Villiers, Johann Esterhuizen

Cons: Divan Nel, Tshepo Thulo

Pen: Nel

FNB UFS Shimlas: 47

Tries: Neil Classen (seven-point), Stephen Janse Van Rensburg, Marco Manson (2), Phumzile Maqondwana (seven-point), Raymond Woest

Cons: Neil Stannard (2), Marco Manson (4)

Pen: Stannard

Yellow cards: Vuyani Maqina, Ruben Schoeman

Teams:

FNB UJ starting XV: 15 Ronald Brown, 14, Peter John Walters ,13 Godfrey Ramaboea, 12 Jaco Fourie, 11 Aphiwe Dyanti, 10 Divan Nel, 9 Devon Mare , 8 Jo-Hanko de Villiers, 7 Adrian Bester, 6 Wian Conradie, 5 Estian Enslin, 4 Kyle van Dalen, 3 Nico du Plessis, 2 Johannes Snyman, 1 Khanya Gela

Replacements: 16 Dilon Bakos, 17 Kyle Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Reinhaardt Nothnagel, 20 Leon Massyn, 21 Johan Esterhuizen, 22, Ewan Adams, 23 Dominic Kroezen

FNB Shimlas starting XV: 15 Matsoele Sechaba, 14 Coetzee Wynand, 13 Xoli Tandokuhle, 12 Janse van Rensburg Stephan, 11 Mason Frederick, 10 Stannard Niell, 9 Badenhorst Dian, 8 Erasmus Bernardus, 7 Maqondwana Phumzile, 6 Maartens Johannes, 5 Claassen Neil, 4 Woest Raymond, 3 Kramer Adrian, 2 Snyman Hanno, 1 Blose Ndumiso

Replacements: 16 Steyn Pienaar, 17 Kotze Johannes, 18 Msiza Lindohuhle, 19 Schoeman Ruben, 20 Mahlasela Musa, 21 Pretorius Wynand, 22 Xamlashe Sango, 23 Naude Nicholas Charl

—

FNB NWU-Pukke 37 vs 7 FNB Madibaz

Captain, Jeandré Rudolph, took the lead to secure a bonus-point victory in this year’s FNB Varsity Cup presented by Steinhoff International, as they clinched the match 37-7 over the FNB NMMU-Madibaz.

In the third minute of the clash, it was the boot of Schalk Hugo who opened the score for the home team to put them in a favourable position in which he successfully converted the penalty for offside, to put the FNB NWU-Pukke up 3-0 against the FNB NMMU Madibaz.

A short lineout created another opportunity for the home side as the man of the last match, Wilmar Arnoldi, flew over the try line for his fourth Varsity Cup try, to put five points on the board. Hugo successfully converted the try to kept the scoreboard ticking at 10-0.

A few moments later it was Elden Schoeman who bagged the second try for the FNB NWU-Pukke to extend their lead to 17-0.

Seven minutes before half time the FNB NMMU-Madibaz kicked for the corner but the discipline lacked as Xander Vos was yellow-carded as the FNB NWU-Pukke head into the tunnel leading 17-0.

FNB Madibaz struggled in the first half, lacking execution and giving away several penalties as the FNB NWU-Pukke dominated the collision areas.

Five minutes into the second half, it was Hugo with a penalty opportunity as his kicking boot was on point before the home crowd. He had a good strike to extend the lead as they are on 20-0 for the FNB NWU-Pukke.

Jimmy Mpailane received a yellow card in the 53rd minute in the match as he was punished for a high tackle. Vos took responsibility for his lack of discipline as he came back with determination, to put FNB NMMU_Madibaz on the scoreboard for the first time, as Simon Bolze added another two points to put them 20-7 down against the defending champions.

With less than twenty minutes to go Hugo converted, another successful penalty before his home crowd, to extend the lead for the well-disciplined side the FNB NWU-Pukke as they were on 23-7.

Captain Jeandré Rudolph joined the party behind the try line, as he went over for two quick tries in the 70th minute of the game. Rudolph’s second try, which was also the bonus try of the match, managed to get seven points to make it two wins frofm two matches.

The FNB NWU-Pukke claimed a victory of 37-7 over the FNB NNMU Madibaz.

FNB Player that Rocks: Boela Venter (FNB NWU-Pukke)

Scorers:

FNB NWU-Pukke: 37

Tries: Arnoldi, Schoeman, Jeandre Rudolph (2)

Cons: Schalk Hugo (4)

Pens: Hugo (3)

Yellow Card: Jimmy Mpailane

FNB Madibaz: 7

Try: Xander Vos

Con: Simon Bolze (1)

Yellow Card: Xander Vos

Teams:

FNB NWU-Pukke starting XV: 1. Dolf van Deventer, 2. Wilmar Arnoldi, 3. Dewald Dekker,4. Walt Steenkamp, 5. Loftus Morrison, 6. Wandile Mazibuko, 7. Boela Venter, 8. Jeandré Rudolph, 9. Chriswill September, 10. Schalk Hugo, 11. Tapiwe Mafura, 12. Henko Marais, 13. Elden Schoeman, 14. Jimmy Mpailane, 15. Lungelo Gosa.

Replacements: 16. Louis van der Westhuizen, 17. Nico van Tonder, 18. Morné Strydom, 19. Marcel Henn, 20 Caleb Louw, 21. AK Nela, 22. Justin Newman.

FNB Madibaz starting XV: 1. Xander Vos, 2. Jean-Pierre Jamieson, 3. Nicolas Neil Roebeck, 4. Wynand Grassmann, 5. Gerrit Huisamen, 6. Stephanus Francois Niewuodt, 7. Henry Brandon Brown, 8. Kevin Aneh Kaba, 9. Lovu Tevin Claassen, 10. Simon Nord Bolze, 11. Athenkosi Mayinje, 12. Somila Jho, 13. Thomas Michael Kean, 14. Khanya Malotana, 15. Lindelwe Siyanda Zungu.

Replacements: 16. Jedwyn Brett Harty, 17. Tembelihle Yase, 18. Janse Roux, 19. Jayson Chris Reinecke, 20. Rouche Nel, 21 Jordan Koekemoer, 22. Luan Nieuwoudt, 23. Nicolaas Jacobus Oosthuizen