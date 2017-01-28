Make your voice heard – and save thousands of rands…

In anticipation of SARU persisting with Allister Coetzee as Springbok coach…

If you ever wanted to get SARU’s attention – get them to pay attention to you the Springbok fan – the only way would be through your wallet. Some things you could do to make your voice heard:

Choosing alternatives to the Springbok’s main sponsors if you are in the market for their products: Blue Label Telecoms and Asics.

Downgrading your DSTV package. The easiest thing to do with potentially the greatest impact. There’s no need to cancel your subscription entirely, just downgrade to the cheapest package (EasyView R29pm) which then gives you the option of upgrading temporarily at any point and then downgrading again after a minimum period of 1 month. You can do this all online with a minimum of effort and save yourself thousands of rands in the process. Email them HERE to let them know why you downgraded.



Not buying any official Springbok merchandise – this includes jerseys (have you seen how much they cost these days??), gifts, tickets to the Springbok Experience.



Not attending the live matches. The host unions will put pressure on SARU on your behalf. The upcoming French series will be lost at the following venues: