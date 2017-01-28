Make your voice heard – and save thousands of rands…

Leave a comment In Springboks

In anticipation of SARU persisting with Allister Coetzee as Springbok coach…

If you ever wanted to get SARU’s attention – get them to pay attention to you the Springbok fan – the only way would be through your wallet. Some things you could do to make your voice heard:

Choosing alternatives to the Springbok’s main sponsors if you are in the market for their products: Blue Label Telecoms and Asics.

Downgrading your DSTV package. The easiest thing to do with potentially the greatest impact. There’s no need to cancel your subscription entirely, just downgrade to the cheapest package (EasyView R29pm) which then gives you the option of upgrading temporarily at any point and then downgrading again after a minimum period of 1 month. You can do this all online with a minimum of effort and save yourself thousands of rands in the process. Email them HERE to let them know why you downgraded.

Not buying any official Springbok merchandise – this includes jerseys (have you seen how much they cost these days??), gifts, tickets to the Springbok Experience.

Not attending the live matches. The host unions will put pressure on SARU on your behalf. The upcoming French series will be lost at the following venues:

  • 10 June: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
  • 17 June: Kings Park, Durban
  • 24 June: Ellis Park, Johannesburg
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Search Ou Grote

2017 Calendar Fixtures

» 2017 Super Rugby
» 2017 Six Nations Rugby
» 2017 South African Holidays
» 2017 Formula 1

Flinkdink Quizzes

What's Your Rugby IQ?
Know your rugby?
Say What?
Who said that?
Rugby World Cup
Test your RWC knowledge
Springbok Rugby Firsts
Bok stats and events
Your Real S15 Team
Who should you support?
Springboks At School
Where did they go?
1995 RWC Final
The greatest day

Socialise

Choose YOUR Bok team

VOTE for your Bok team

Team after 4917 votes:

01. Tendai Mtawarira
02. Bismarck Du Plessis
03. Coenie Oosthuizen
04. Eben Etzebeth
05. PS Du Toit
06. Flo Louw
07. Marcell Coetzee
08. Duane Vermeulen
09. Cobus Reinach
10. Handre Pollard
11. Bryan Habana
12. Frans Steyn
13. Jan Serfontein
14. Cornal Hendricks
15. Willie Le Roux

Trophy Cabinet

Rugby Championship
New Zealand
Super Rugby
Hurricanes (NZ)
Currie Cup
Golden Lions
RBS Six Nations
England
Euro Champions Cup
Saracens (UK)
Euro Challenge Cup
Montpellier (France)
English Premiership
Saracens
French Top 14
Racing 92
Guinness Pro 12
Connacht (Ireland)
Italy Championship
Calvisano
Japan Top League
Panasonic Wild Knights
Japan Lixil Cup
Panasonic Wild Knights
All-Japan Championship
Yamaha Jubilo

Schools Top 10 | 2016 August

01. Paarl Boys' (WP)
02. Paarl Gim (WP)
03. Affies (GP)
04. Grey (FS)
05. Paul Roos (WP)
06. Selborne (EC)
07. Monument (GP)
08. Oakdale (GP)
09. Grey (EC)
10. Glenwood (KZN)

Tickets

© 2016 Ou Grote Rugby | All Rights Reserved | TNTDIGITAL