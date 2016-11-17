Predictions Italy vs South Africa

Saturday 19 Nov 15:00 Italy v South Africa
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Italy by 1
James (Ou Grote): SA by 11
Gary Lemke: SA by 16
Jon Cardinelli: SA by 25
Craig Lewis: SA by 17
Sportsbet: SA
Sportingbet: SA
Bet.coza: SA
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Bryan Habana, 10 Pat Lambie, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Willem Alberts, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Teboho Mohoje, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Johan Goosen.
Leave a Reply