Predictions England v South Africa

Sat 12 November 15:30 – England v South Africa (Twickenham)

Predictions:

Rob (Ou Grote): England by 20

James (Ou Grote): England by 11

Gary Lemke: England by 6

Jon Cardinelli: England by 10

Craig Lewis: England by 10

Mark Keohane: England by 15

The Money Man: England 35 – 9 SA

Sportsbet: England

Sportingbet: England

Bet.coza: England