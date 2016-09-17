Player Ratings – All Blacks 41 vs 13 South Africa

Johan Goosen 5.5
Sport24: 5.5 | Rugby365: 4 | NZ Herald: 7
Ou Grote: 6
Bryan Habana 5
Sport24: 5 | Rugby365: 5 | NZ Herald: 6
Ou Grote: 5
Jesse Kriel 5
Sport24: 5.5 | Rugby365: 5 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 5
Juan de Jongh 5
Sport24: 5.5 | Rugby365: 6 | NZ Herald: 4
Ou Grote: 5
Francois Hougaard 5.5
Sport24: 6 | Rugby365: 6 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 5
Elton Jantjies 3
Sport24: 4 | Rugby365: 3 | NZ Herald: 3
Ou Grote: 3
Faf de Klerk 4
Sport24: 3.5 | Rugby365: 3 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 3
Warren Whiteley 7
Sport24: 6.5 | Rugby365: 8 | NZ Herald: 8
Ou Grote: 7
Oupa Mohoje 4
Sport24: 4.5 | Rugby365: 4 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 4
Francois Louw 5.5
Sport24: 6.5 | Rugby365: 6 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 5
Pieter-Steph du Toit 7
Sport24: 7 | Rugby365: 7 | NZ Herald: 7
Ou Grote: 7
Eben Etzebeth 5
Sport24: 5.5 | Rugby365: 4 | NZ Herald: 6
Ou Grote: 5
Vincent Koch 5
Sport24: 5.5 | Rugby365: 4 | NZ Herald: 7
Ou Grote: 5
Adriaan Strauss 5
Sport24: 6.5 | Rugby365: 3 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 5
Tendai Mtawarira: 5
Sport24: 5 | Rugby365: 3 | NZ Herald: 5
Ou Grote: 5
Articles:
Sport24
Rugby 365
New Zealand Herald
OTTO GRAF
18 September 2016 at 5:24 am
How about an article about the future of SA rugby?
No where near the teams of old.