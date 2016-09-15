Predictions: New Zealand v South Africa

New Zealand vs South Africa

Saturday 17 September | 09:35 | Christchurch NZ

New Zealand 15 Ben Smith, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Charlie Faumuina, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

South Africa 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Bryan Habana, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Juan de Jongh, 11 Francois Hougaard, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Francois Louw, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Adriaan Strauss (c), 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Willem Alberts, 21 Jaco Kriel, 22 Morné Steyn, 23 Damian de Allende.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistants: Pascal Gauzère (France), Marius Mitrea (Italy)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): All Blacks by 32

James (Ou Grote): All Blacks by 44

Sportingbet: All Blacks

Bet.coza: All Blacks

Sportsbet: All Blacks

Jon Cardinelli: All Blacks by 25

Craig Lewis: All Blacks by 18

Gary Lemke: All Blacks by 18

Mark Keohane: All Blacks by 15

Sport24: All Blacks by 8+

