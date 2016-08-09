2016 Currie Cup Fixtures

Download the 2016 Currie Cup Fixtures in Outlook and iCal formats, and add them to your calendar automatically.

Click here to download the 2016 Currie Cup Fixtures

Round 2

CCUP01 17h00 Golden Lions v Pumas (Ellis Park Johannesburg), 2016/08/12

CCUP02 19h10 Sharks v Griquas (Kings Park Durban), 2016/08/12

CCUP03 15h00 EP Kings v Boland Kavaliers (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium PE), 2016/08/13

CCUP04 17h10 Free State Cheetahs v Blue Bulls (Bloemfontein), 2016/08/13



Round 3

CCUP05 17h00 Western Province v Free State Cheetahs (Newlands Cape Town), 2016/08/19

CCUP06 19h20 Griquas v Golden Lions (Griqua Park Kimberly), 2016/08/19

CCUP07 14h10 Blue Bulls v Eastern Province Kings (Griqua Park Kimberley), 2016/08/20

CCUP08 15h00 Boland Kavaliers v Sharks (Boland Stadium Wellington), 2016/08/20

Round 4

CCUP09 17h00 EP Kings v Western Province (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium PE), 2016/08/26

CCUP10 19h10 Pumas v Griquas (Mbombela Stadium Nelspruit), 2016/08/26

CCUP11 16h00 Golden Lions v Boland Kavaliers (Ellis Park Johannesburg), 2016/08/27

CCUP12 18h10 Sharks v Blue Bulls (Kings Park Durban), 2016/08/27

Round 5

CCUP13 15h00 Boland Kavaliers v Pumas (Boland Stadium Wellington), 2016/09/02

CCUP14 19h00 Free State Cheetahs v EP Kings (Loftus Versfeld Pretoria), 2016/09/02

CCUP15 14h45 Blue Bulls v Golden Lions (Bloemfontein), 2016/09/03

CCUP16 17h00 Western Province v Sharks (Newlands Cape Town), 2016/09/03

Round 6

CCUP17 19h00 Golden Lions v Western Province (Ellis Park Johannesburg), 2016/09/09

CCUP18 12h00 Griquas v Boland Kavaliers (Griqua Park Kimberley), 2016/09/10

CCUP19 17h00 Sharks v Free State Cheetahs (Kings Park Durban), 2016/09/10

CCUP20 19h10 Pumas v Blue Bulls (Mbombela Stadium Nelspruit), 2016/09/10

Round 7

CCUP21 19h00 Sharks v Eastern Province Kings (Kings Park Durban), 2016/09/15

CCUP22 19h00 Blue Bulls v Griquas (Loftus Versfeld Pretoria), 2016/09/16

CCUP23 15h00 Golden Lions v Free State Cheetahs (Ellis Park Johannesburg), 2016/09/17

CCUP24 17h10 Western Province v Pumas (Newlands Cape Town), 2016/09/17

Round 8

CCUP25 15h00 Boland Kavaliers v Blue Bulls (Boland Stadium Wellington), 2016/09/23

CCUP26 19h00 Griquas v Western Province (Griqua Park Kimberley), 2016/09/23

CCUP27 15h00 Pumas v Free State Cheetahs (Mbombela Stadium Nelspruit), 2016/09/24

CCUP28 17h10 EP Kings v Golden Lions (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium PE), 2016/09/24

Round 9

CCUP29 17h00 Golden Lions v Sharks (Ellis Park Johannesburg), 2016/09/30

CCUP30 19h10 Western Province v Boland Kavaliers (Newlands Cape Town), 2016/09/30

CCUP31 14h00 Free State Cheetahs v Griquas (Bloemfontein), 2016/10/01

CCUP32 14h30 Pumas v Eastern Province Kings (Kings Park Durban), 2016/10/02

Semifinals

CCUP33 19h00 Semifinal TBC v TBC, 2016/10/07

CCUP34 13h30 Semifinal TBC v TBC, 2016/10/08

Final

CCUP35 17h00 Final TBC v TBC, 2016/10/15