Super Rugby Quarter Finals predictions

22/7 Brumbies v Highlanders 10:00
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 11
James (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 13
Sportingbet: Highlanders
Bet.coza: Highlanders
Sportsbet: Highlanders
Gary Lemke: Highlanders by 7
Jon Cardinelli: Highlanders by 9
Simon Borchardt: Highlanders by 12
Mark Keohane: Highlanders by 10
23/7 Hurricanes v Sharks 9:35
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 25
James (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 33
Sportingbet: Hurricanes
Bet.coza: Hurricanes
Sportsbet: Hurricanes
Gary Lemke: Hurricanes by 15
Jon Cardinelli: Hurricanes by 10
Simon Borchardt: Hurricanes by 30
Mark Keohane: Hurricanes by 9
23/7 Lions v Crusaders 16:30
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Lions by 3
James (Ou Grote): Lions by 7
Sportingbet: Crusaders
Bet.coza: Crusaders
Sportsbet: Crusaders
Gary Lemke: Crusaders by 11
Jon Cardinelli: Crusaders by 6
Simon Borchardt: Crusaders by 5
Mark Keohane: Crusaders by 8
23/7 Stormers v Chiefs 19:00
Predictions
Rob (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 15
James (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 9
Sportingbet: Chiefs
Bet.coza: Chiefs
Sportsbet: Chiefs
Gary Lemke: Chiefs by 3
Jon Cardinelli: Chiefs by 5
Simon Borchardt: Chiefs by 8
Mark Keohane: Chiefs by 12
The Money Man: Chiefs by 4
