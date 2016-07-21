Super Rugby Quarter Finals predictions

22/7 Brumbies v Highlanders 10:00

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 11

James (Ou Grote): Highlanders by 13

Sportingbet: Highlanders

Bet.coza: Highlanders

Sportsbet: Highlanders

Gary Lemke: Highlanders by 7

Jon Cardinelli: Highlanders by 9

Simon Borchardt: Highlanders by 12

Mark Keohane: Highlanders by 10

23/7 Hurricanes v Sharks 9:35

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 25

James (Ou Grote): Hurricanes by 33

Sportingbet: Hurricanes

Bet.coza: Hurricanes

Sportsbet: Hurricanes

Gary Lemke: Hurricanes by 15

Jon Cardinelli: Hurricanes by 10

Simon Borchardt: Hurricanes by 30

Mark Keohane: Hurricanes by 9



23/7 Lions v Crusaders 16:30

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Lions by 3

James (Ou Grote): Lions by 7

Sportingbet: Crusaders

Bet.coza: Crusaders

Sportsbet: Crusaders

Gary Lemke: Crusaders by 11

Jon Cardinelli: Crusaders by 6

Simon Borchardt: Crusaders by 5

Mark Keohane: Crusaders by 8

23/7 Stormers v Chiefs 19:00

Predictions

Rob (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 15

James (Ou Grote): Chiefs by 9

Sportingbet: Chiefs

Bet.coza: Chiefs

Sportsbet: Chiefs

Gary Lemke: Chiefs by 3

Jon Cardinelli: Chiefs by 5

Simon Borchardt: Chiefs by 8

Mark Keohane: Chiefs by 12

The Money Man: Chiefs by 4