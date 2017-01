2016 Super Rugby fixtures schedule SA times

Download all the fixtures for the 2016 Super Rugby tournament in South African time and automatically add them to your calendar.

2016 Super Rugby fixtures

ROUND 1

Friday February 26:

Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park

Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium

Cheetahs v Argentina, Free State Stadium

Saturday February 27:

Sunwolves v Lions, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium

Waratahs v Reds , Allianz Stadium

Force v Rebels, nib Stadium

Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Stormers v Bulls, Newlands

ROUND 2

Friday March 4:

Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium

Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium

Saturday March 5:

Chiefs v Lions, TBC

Highlanders v Hurricanes, TBC

Reds v Force, Suncorp Stadium

Bulls v Rebels, Loftus Versfeld

Cheetahs v Stormers, Free State Stadium

Sharks v Argentina, Growthpoint Kings Park

BYES: Sunwolves, Kings

ROUND 3

Friday March 11:

Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park

Force v Brumbies, nib Stadium

Saturday March 12:

Highlanders v Lions, TBC

Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park

Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Singapore National Stadium

Kings v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Stormers v Sharks, Newlands

BYES: Argentina, Bulls, Crusaders, Waratahs

ROUND 4

Friday March 18:

Hurricanes v Force, TBC

Waratahs v Highlanders, Allianz Stadium

Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld

Saturday March 19:

Sunwolves v Rebels, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Crusaders v Kings, AMI Stadium

Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium

Lions v Cheetahs, Emirates Airlines Park

Stormers v Brumbies, Newlands

Argentina v Chiefs,TBC

ROUND 5

Friday March 25:

Hurricanes v Kings, TBC

Saturday March 26:

Chiefs v Force, TBC

Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park

Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium

Cheetahs v Brumbies Free State Stadium

Sharks v Crusaders, Growthpoint Kings Park

Argentina v Stormers, TBC

Sunday March 27:

Reds v Waratahs Suncorp Stadium

BYES: Blues, Lions

ROUND 6

(Daylight savings ends Australia and New Zealand)

Friday April 1:

Highlanders v Force, TBC

Lions v Crusaders, Emirates Airlines Park

Saturday April 2:

Blues v Argentina, QBE Stadium

Brumbies v Chiefs, GIO Stadium

Kings v Sunwolves, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld

Sunday April 3:

Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium

BYES: Hurricanes, Reds, Sharks, Stormers

ROUND 7

Friday April 8:

Chiefs v Blues, TBC

Force v Crusaders, nib Stadium

Stormers v Sunwolves, DHL Newlands

Saturday April 9:

Hurricanes v Argentina, TBC

Reds v Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium

Sharks v Lions Growthpoint Kings Park

Kings v Bulls, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

BYES: Brumbies, Cheetahs, Rebels, Waratahs

ROUND 8

Friday April 15:

Crusaders v Argentina, AMI Stadium

Rebels v Hurricanes, AAMI Park

Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Free State Stadium

Saturday April 16:

Blues v Sharks, Eden Park

Waratahs v Brumbies, Allianz Stadium

Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld

Lions v Stormers Emirates, Airlines Park

BYES: Chiefs, Force, Highlanders, Kings

ROUND 9

(Anzac Day Weekend)

Friday April 22:

Highlanders v Sharks, TBC

Rebels v Cheetahs, AAMI Park

Saturday April 23:

Sunwolves v Argentina, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Hurricanes v Chiefs, TBC

Force v Waratahs nib Stadium

Stormers v Reds, DHL Newlands

Kings v Lions, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Sunday April 24:

Brumbies v Crusaders, GIO Stadium

BYES: Blues, Bulls

ROUND 10

Friday April 29:

Chiefs v Sharks, TBC

Force v Bulls, nib Stadium

Saturday April 30:

Highlanders v Brumbies, TBC

Blues v Rebels, Eden Park

Reds v Cheetahs, Suncorp Stadium

Lions v Hurricanes, Emirates Airlines Park

Stormers v Waratahs, DHL Newlands

Argentina v Kings, TBC

BYES: Crusaders, Sunwolves

ROUND 11

Friday May 6:

Crusaders v Reds, AMI Stadium

Brumbies v Bulls, GIO Stadium

Saturday May 7:

Sunwolves v Force Prince, Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Chiefs v Highlanders, TBC

Waratahs v Cheetahs, Allianz Stadium

Sharks v Hurricanes, Growthpoint Kings Park

Kings v Blues, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

BYES: Argentina, Lions, Rebels, Stormers

ROUND 12

Friday May 13:

Highlanders v Crusaders, TBC

Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park

Saturday May 14:

Hurricanes v Reds, TBC

Waratahs v Bulls, Allianz Stadium

Sunwolves v Stormers, Singapore National Stadium

Cheetahs v Kings, Free State Stadium

Lions v Blues, Emirates Airlines Park

Argentina v Sharks, TBC

BYES: Chiefs, Force

ROUND 13

Friday May 20:

Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium

Saturday May 21:

Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium

Chiefs v Rebels, TBC

Force v Blues, nib Stadium

Lions v Argentina, Emirates Airlines Park

Sharks v Kings Growthpoint Kings Park

Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld

BYES: Brumbies, Cheetahs, Highlanders, Hurricanes

ROUND 14

Friday May 27:

Hurricanes v Highlanders, TBC

Waratahs v Chiefs, Allianz Stadium

Kings v Argentina, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Saturday May 28:

Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park

Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium

Stormers v Cheetahs DHL Newlands

Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld

Sunday May 29:

Rebels v Force AAMI Park

BYES: Reds, Sharks

ROUND 15

Friday July 1:

Chiefs v Crusaders, TBC

Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium

Saturday July 2:

Sunwolves v Waratahs, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium

Hurricanes v Blues, TBC

Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park

Cheetahs v Force, Free State Stadium

Kings v Highlanders, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park

Argentina v Bulls, TBC

ROUND 16

Friday July 8:

Blues v Brumbies, Eden Park

Reds v Chiefs, Suncorp Stadium

Lions v Kings, Emirates Airlines Park

Saturday July 9:

Crusaders v Rebels, AMI Stadium

Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium

Force v Stormers, nib Stadium

Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld

Sharks v Cheetahs Growthpoint Kings Park

Argentina v Highlanders, TBC

ROUND 17

Friday July 15:

Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park

Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium

Sharks v Sunwolves Growthpoint Kings Park

Saturday July 16:

Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium

Highlanders v Chiefs, TBC

Brumbies v Force ,GIO Stadium

Stormers v Kings, DHL Newlands

Cheetahs v Bulls, Free State Stadium

Argentina v Lions, TBC

Qualifiers

Friday July 22

Saturday July 23

Semi Finals

Friday July 29

Saturday July 30

Final

Saturday August 6