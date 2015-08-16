Springbok Player Ratings vs Argentina

15 Zane Kirchner 6.5
An efficient, solid performance – combined well with Habana and Mvovo in the back three.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 6.5
See the Zane Kirchner sidestep is still not fooling anybody. #ARGvRSA
— Craig Ray (@craigray11) August 15, 2015
14 Lwazi Mvovo 7.5
Good in the air, fielding up-and-unders and brilliant skills for his try in the 30th minute.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7.5
OuGrote: 7.5
Meyer is being proven wrong by all these replacements from last week which we all wanted. Mvovo, Lambie and Nyakane are outstanding
— Maqhawe (@MaqPaulM) August 15, 2015
13 Jesse Kriel 6.5
His day was all about defence, but looked good the few times he went on the attack.
Rugby365: 6/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 6.5
De Allende and Kriel is very quiet tonight due to the fact that Matfield is standing in their place and taking all their ball #SSRugby
— Riaanˡᶤᶬᶤᵗᵉᵈ ᵉᵈᶤᵗᶤᵒᶰ (@KingRiaan) August 15, 2015
12 Damien de Allende 6.5
Also good on defense, and good interplay between him and Kriel.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6
OuGrote: 6.5
Give DeAllende some @EnergadeSA he's been a bit quiet and we want the Hulk!! #springboks
— Garth Breytenbach (@GBreyts) August 15, 2015
11 Bryan Habana 7
As always, worked hard off the ball and added to his try tally with his 58th for the Boks.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7
Beautiful finishing from Mvovo. Have he and Habana switched? Havana scores on the right wing, Mvovo on the left.
— Justin™ (@justininza) August 15, 2015
10 Pat Lambie 8.5
Controlled the game brilliantly and was calm and composed. Must be the favourite for the flyhalf position going into the World Cup.
Rugby365: 9/10
Sport24: 8.5
OuGrote: 8
Well played tonight @PatLambie – tops. And love how you keep your iPhone strapped to your bicep just in case. #ARGvRSA
— David Scott (@DavidScott265) August 15, 2015
9 Ruan Pienaar 7
His service to Lambie was uncharacteristically fast. Enjoyed plenty of quality ball from his forwards.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7
if ruan pienaar was any slower i would have to call him "gysie"! @Oom_Rugby
— Schalk van der Merwe (@svdmstudio) August 15, 2015
8 Schalk Burger 7
All over the park as usual on defence. Great tap pass in the movement that led to Mvovo’s try.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7
"When Schalk Burger goes to bed at night, he checks under the bed for Ritchie McCaw" #Richie142 #ritchiefacts
— Gareth Reynolds (@garethreynolds) August 15, 2015
7 Willem Alberts 7.5
Definitely not 100% match fit, but his presence on defence and attack seemed to scare the Argentinians.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7
Significant 64 mins for Willem Alberts & Serfontein on at 12 now for de Allende. Has he done enough & will Meyer still look at Frans Steyn?
— Jean Smyth (@JeanSmyth) August 15, 2015
6 Heinrich Brussow 7.5
Getting back to his best form – a constant menace at the breakdowns.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7.5
@JudgeRugby haven't seen the stats but would be surprised if Brussow wasn't the top tackler.
— The BFG (@paulwesch) August 16, 2015
5 Victor Matfield 7
Great work at the lineouts and some effective runs on attack. Better than Lood? Not on current form but he does bring leadership.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7
Matfield at outside centre. As a Bulls fan, I've been dealing with this for like 1'000 years. I'm tired of it now 😔 Let me be free?
— Rob Forbes (@RobForbesDJ) August 15, 2015
4 Eben Etzebeth 8
A complete turnaround from his below-par performance last week. Set the tone with his cover defence tackle in the 2nd minute.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7.5
OuGrote: 8
But all credit to Van der Merwe and Lambie, who were both fantastic last night … Etzebeth probably my MOTM though. World class!
— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) August 16, 2015
3 Marcel van der Merwe 6
Did his job in the set pieces but otherwise quiet.
Rugby365: 5/10
Sport24: 6
OuGrote: 6
2 Adriaan Strauss 6.5
Steadied the scrum and was busy around the park. Hopefully he is playing himself back into form.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 6.5
1 Trevor Nyakane 7
Excellent performance in the scrums as well as some bullocking runs in attack.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7
Another Player Who Also Impressed Me Today, One Of My FAV Props @NtandoTrevor Lekker Play Today #ARGvsRSA #Bokke2015 pic.twitter.com/Oi8h7DtJv7
— C – B.E.A.R (@CeeJay_Ncube) August 15, 2015
