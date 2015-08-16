Springbok Player Ratings vs Argentina

lambie

15 Zane Kirchner 6.5

An efficient, solid performance – combined well with Habana and Mvovo in the back three.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 6.5

14 Lwazi Mvovo 7.5

Good in the air, fielding up-and-unders and brilliant skills for his try in the 30th minute.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7.5
OuGrote: 7.5


13 Jesse Kriel 6.5

His day was all about defence, but looked good the few times he went on the attack.
Rugby365: 6/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 6.5

12 Damien de Allende 6.5

Also good on defense, and good interplay between him and Kriel.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6
OuGrote: 6.5

11 Bryan Habana 7

As always, worked hard off the ball and added to his try tally with his 58th for the Boks.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7

10 Pat Lambie 8.5

Controlled the game brilliantly and was calm and composed. Must be the favourite for the flyhalf position going into the World Cup.
Rugby365: 9/10
Sport24: 8.5
OuGrote: 8

9 Ruan Pienaar 7

His service to Lambie was uncharacteristically fast. Enjoyed plenty of quality ball from his forwards.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7

8 Schalk Burger 7

All over the park as usual on defence. Great tap pass in the movement that led to Mvovo’s try.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7

7 Willem Alberts 7.5

Definitely not 100% match fit, but his presence on defence and attack seemed to scare the Argentinians.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 7

6 Heinrich Brussow 7.5

Getting back to his best form – a constant menace at the breakdowns.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7.5

5 Victor Matfield 7

Great work at the lineouts and some effective runs on attack. Better than Lood? Not on current form but he does bring leadership.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7

4 Eben Etzebeth 8

A complete turnaround from his below-par performance last week. Set the tone with his cover defence tackle in the 2nd minute.
Rugby365: 8/10
Sport24: 7.5
OuGrote: 8

3 Marcel van der Merwe 6

Did his job in the set pieces but otherwise quiet.
Rugby365: 5/10
Sport24: 6
OuGrote: 6

2 Adriaan Strauss 6.5

Steadied the scrum and was busy around the park. Hopefully he is playing himself back into form.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 6.5
OuGrote: 6.5

1 Trevor Nyakane 7

Excellent performance in the scrums as well as some bullocking runs in attack.
Rugby365: 7/10
Sport24: 7
OuGrote: 7

 

