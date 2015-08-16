Springbok Player Ratings vs Argentina

15 Zane Kirchner 6.5

An efficient, solid performance – combined well with Habana and Mvovo in the back three.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 6.5

OuGrote: 6.5

See the Zane Kirchner sidestep is still not fooling anybody. #ARGvRSA — Craig Ray (@craigray11) August 15, 2015

14 Lwazi Mvovo 7.5

Good in the air, fielding up-and-unders and brilliant skills for his try in the 30th minute.

Rugby365: 8/10

Sport24: 7.5

OuGrote: 7.5

Meyer is being proven wrong by all these replacements from last week which we all wanted. Mvovo, Lambie and Nyakane are outstanding — Maqhawe (@MaqPaulM) August 15, 2015



13 Jesse Kriel 6.5

His day was all about defence, but looked good the few times he went on the attack.

Rugby365: 6/10

Sport24: 7

OuGrote: 6.5

De Allende and Kriel is very quiet tonight due to the fact that Matfield is standing in their place and taking all their ball #SSRugby — Riaanˡᶤᶬᶤᵗᵉᵈ ᵉᵈᶤᵗᶤᵒᶰ (@KingRiaan) August 15, 2015

12 Damien de Allende 6.5

Also good on defense, and good interplay between him and Kriel.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 6

OuGrote: 6.5

Give DeAllende some @EnergadeSA he's been a bit quiet and we want the Hulk!! #springboks — Garth Breytenbach (@GBreyts) August 15, 2015

11 Bryan Habana 7

As always, worked hard off the ball and added to his try tally with his 58th for the Boks.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 7

OuGrote: 7

Beautiful finishing from Mvovo. Have he and Habana switched? Havana scores on the right wing, Mvovo on the left. — Justin™ (@justininza) August 15, 2015

10 Pat Lambie 8.5

Controlled the game brilliantly and was calm and composed. Must be the favourite for the flyhalf position going into the World Cup.

Rugby365: 9/10

Sport24: 8.5

OuGrote: 8

Well played tonight @PatLambie – tops. And love how you keep your iPhone strapped to your bicep just in case. #ARGvRSA — David Scott (@DavidScott265) August 15, 2015

9 Ruan Pienaar 7

His service to Lambie was uncharacteristically fast. Enjoyed plenty of quality ball from his forwards.

Rugby365: 8/10

Sport24: 6.5

OuGrote: 7

if ruan pienaar was any slower i would have to call him "gysie"! @Oom_Rugby — Schalk van der Merwe (@svdmstudio) August 15, 2015

8 Schalk Burger 7

All over the park as usual on defence. Great tap pass in the movement that led to Mvovo’s try.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 6.5

OuGrote: 7

"When Schalk Burger goes to bed at night, he checks under the bed for Ritchie McCaw" #Richie142 #ritchiefacts — Gareth Reynolds (@garethreynolds) August 15, 2015

7 Willem Alberts 7.5

Definitely not 100% match fit, but his presence on defence and attack seemed to scare the Argentinians.

Rugby365: 8/10

Sport24: 6.5

OuGrote: 7

Significant 64 mins for Willem Alberts & Serfontein on at 12 now for de Allende. Has he done enough & will Meyer still look at Frans Steyn? — Jean Smyth (@JeanSmyth) August 15, 2015

6 Heinrich Brussow 7.5

Getting back to his best form – a constant menace at the breakdowns.

Rugby365: 8/10

Sport24: 7

OuGrote: 7.5

@JudgeRugby haven't seen the stats but would be surprised if Brussow wasn't the top tackler. — The BFG (@paulwesch) August 16, 2015

5 Victor Matfield 7

Great work at the lineouts and some effective runs on attack. Better than Lood? Not on current form but he does bring leadership.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 7

OuGrote: 7

Matfield at outside centre. As a Bulls fan, I've been dealing with this for like 1'000 years. I'm tired of it now 😔 Let me be free? — Rob Forbes (@RobForbesDJ) August 15, 2015

4 Eben Etzebeth 8

A complete turnaround from his below-par performance last week. Set the tone with his cover defence tackle in the 2nd minute.

Rugby365: 8/10

Sport24: 7.5

OuGrote: 8

But all credit to Van der Merwe and Lambie, who were both fantastic last night … Etzebeth probably my MOTM though. World class! — Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) August 16, 2015

3 Marcel van der Merwe 6

Did his job in the set pieces but otherwise quiet.

Rugby365: 5/10

Sport24: 6

OuGrote: 6

2 Adriaan Strauss 6.5

Steadied the scrum and was busy around the park. Hopefully he is playing himself back into form.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 6.5

OuGrote: 6.5

1 Trevor Nyakane 7

Excellent performance in the scrums as well as some bullocking runs in attack.

Rugby365: 7/10

Sport24: 7

OuGrote: 7