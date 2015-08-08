Springbok Player Ratings vs Argentina

15 Willie le Roux 4.5

When do the cons associated with the risk of Willie le Roux not coming off outweigh the pros of a standard Pat Lambie performance? #SSRugby — Lisle Kenneth Clark (@lisleclark88) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 4/10

Ou Grote: 4/10

Sport24: 5.5/10

14 Jesse Kriel 5

I truly hope this proves to Heyneke Meyer that Jesse Kriel is the number 1 choice to play 13 and is definitely not a wing!! #SAvsARG — michael hollick (@mikehollick) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 5/10

Ou Grote: 5/10

Sport24: 4.5/10



13 Jean de Villiers 4

@KevinMcCallum I am a huge JdV fan but he is not our best and shouldn't captain RWC. Loyalty & legacy cannot trump form & youth. — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 4/10

Ou Grote: 4/10

Sport24: 5/10

12 Damian de Allende 6

Heyneke keeps on playing JdV & De Allende as a pairing whn it all failed previously…even AC refused to do it at the Stormers @MTshwete — Morwape Patjane (@_morwape) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 6/10

Ou Grote: 6/10

Sport24: 6/10

11 Bryan Habana 5

Habana needs to have a video session with his coaches where they show him what modern No 11s r doing in NZ his skills r outdated #SSRugby — Mdladla (@ndixn) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 5/10

Ou Grote: 5/10

Sport24: 5.5/10

10 Handre Pollard 3

#SSRugby big difference when Pollard & Pinaar are taken off! They should not be starting. — Bradley Nicolls (@bradj_83) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 3/10

Ou Grote: 3/10

Sport24: 4/10

9 Ruan Pienaar 3

The fact that Ruaan Pienaar plays pro rugby is a mystery, let alone International rugby — Anton Hochleutner (@AntonHoch1) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 4/10

Ou Grote: 2/10

Sport24: 4/10

8 Schalk Burger 6.5

Schalk Burger has too much of the work load here, he's carrying and play-making while others just passively clean rucks — Cj (@CourtzJameson) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 7/10

Ou Grote: 6/10

Sport24: 6.5/10

7 Marcell Coetzee 5

#Springboks Heyneke Meyer says there's concern over Marcell Coetzee who went off with a knee injury. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 5/10

Ou Grote: 5/10

Sport24: 5/10

6 Heinrich Brüssow 5.5

Boks ignored Brussow for so long then pick him now when his form isn't even that good — Cj (@CourtzJameson) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 6/10

Ou Grote: 5/10

Sport24: 5.5/10

5 Lodewyk de Jager 7

Properly impressive drive from Lood. Is thriving at this level — Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 6/10

Ou Grote: 7/10

Sport24: 7/10

4 Eben Etzebeth 4

#SSRugby etzebeth is a ghost today — Francisco Little (@KazKid) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 4/10

Ou Grote: 4/10

Sport24: 4.5/10

3 Vincent Koch 2

Two people I don't want to be right now: 1) Donald Trump's wife 2) Vincent Koch — Darrel Bristow-Bovey (@dbbovey) August 8, 2015

Vincent Koch got properly schooled by Marcos Ayerza tonight. Now Vincent Kochless #RSAvARG — Justin™ (@justininza) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 2/10

Ou Grote: 1/10

Sport24: 3/10

2 Bismarck du Plessis 4.5

Bismarck on a bad day is better than Strauss on a good day. Ai tog. — Peter de Villiers (@Coachdivvy) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 4/10

Ou Grote: 5/10

Sport24: 4.5/10

1 Tendai Mtawarira 3.5

Strafskop aan Poemas onmiddellik na afskop. Obstruksie deur Beast Mtawarira. #SAvARG — Gert van der Westhui (@GertvanderWesth) August 8, 2015

Rugby365: 3/10

Ou Grote: 3/10

Sport24: 4.5/10