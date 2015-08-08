Springbok Player Ratings vs Argentina

15 Willie le Roux 4.5
When do the cons associated with the risk of Willie le Roux not coming off outweigh the pros of a standard Pat Lambie performance? #SSRugby
— Lisle Kenneth Clark (@lisleclark88) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 4/10
Ou Grote: 4/10
Sport24: 5.5/10
14 Jesse Kriel 5
I truly hope this proves to Heyneke Meyer that Jesse Kriel is the number 1 choice to play 13 and is definitely not a wing!! #SAvsARG
— michael hollick (@mikehollick) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 5/10
Ou Grote: 5/10
Sport24: 4.5/10
13 Jean de Villiers 4
@KevinMcCallum I am a huge JdV fan but he is not our best and shouldn't captain RWC. Loyalty & legacy cannot trump form & youth.
— Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 4/10
Ou Grote: 4/10
Sport24: 5/10
12 Damian de Allende 6
Heyneke keeps on playing JdV & De Allende as a pairing whn it all failed previously…even AC refused to do it at the Stormers @MTshwete
— Morwape Patjane (@_morwape) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 6/10
Ou Grote: 6/10
Sport24: 6/10
11 Bryan Habana 5
Habana needs to have a video session with his coaches where they show him what modern No 11s r doing in NZ his skills r outdated #SSRugby
— Mdladla (@ndixn) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 5/10
Ou Grote: 5/10
Sport24: 5.5/10
10 Handre Pollard 3
#SSRugby big difference when Pollard & Pinaar are taken off! They should not be starting.
— Bradley Nicolls (@bradj_83) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 3/10
Ou Grote: 3/10
Sport24: 4/10
9 Ruan Pienaar 3
The fact that Ruaan Pienaar plays pro rugby is a mystery, let alone International rugby
— Anton Hochleutner (@AntonHoch1) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 4/10
Ou Grote: 2/10
Sport24: 4/10
8 Schalk Burger 6.5
Schalk Burger has too much of the work load here, he's carrying and play-making while others just passively clean rucks
— Cj (@CourtzJameson) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 7/10
Ou Grote: 6/10
Sport24: 6.5/10
7 Marcell Coetzee 5
#Springboks Heyneke Meyer says there's concern over Marcell Coetzee who went off with a knee injury.
— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 5/10
Ou Grote: 5/10
Sport24: 5/10
6 Heinrich Brüssow 5.5
Boks ignored Brussow for so long then pick him now when his form isn't even that good
— Cj (@CourtzJameson) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 6/10
Ou Grote: 5/10
Sport24: 5.5/10
5 Lodewyk de Jager 7
Properly impressive drive from Lood. Is thriving at this level
— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 6/10
Ou Grote: 7/10
Sport24: 7/10
4 Eben Etzebeth 4
#SSRugby etzebeth is a ghost today
— Francisco Little (@KazKid) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 4/10
Ou Grote: 4/10
Sport24: 4.5/10
3 Vincent Koch 2
Two people I don't want to be right now: 1) Donald Trump's wife 2) Vincent Koch
— Darrel Bristow-Bovey (@dbbovey) August 8, 2015
Vincent Koch got properly schooled by Marcos Ayerza tonight. Now Vincent Kochless #RSAvARG
— Justin™ (@justininza) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 2/10
Ou Grote: 1/10
Sport24: 3/10
2 Bismarck du Plessis 4.5
Bismarck on a bad day is better than Strauss on a good day. Ai tog.
— Peter de Villiers (@Coachdivvy) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 4/10
Ou Grote: 5/10
Sport24: 4.5/10
1 Tendai Mtawarira 3.5
Strafskop aan Poemas onmiddellik na afskop. Obstruksie deur Beast Mtawarira. #SAvARG
— Gert van der Westhui (@GertvanderWesth) August 8, 2015
Rugby365: 3/10
Ou Grote: 3/10
Sport24: 4.5/10
