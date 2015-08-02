 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Search Ou Grote

2016 Calendar Fixtures

» 2016 Currie Cup
» 2016 Springboks
» South African Holidays
» 2016 MotoGP
» 2016 SuperBikes

Flinkdink Quizzes

What's Your Rugby IQ?
Know your rugby?
Say What?
Who said that?
Rugby World Cup
Test your RWC knowledge
Springbok Rugby Firsts
Bok stats and events
Your Real S15 Team
Who should you support?
Springboks At School
Where did they go?
1995 RWC Final
The greatest day

Socialise

Choose YOUR Bok team

VOTE for your Bok team

Team after 4903 votes:

01. Tendai Mtawarira
02. Bismarck Du Plessis
03. Coenie Oosthuizen
04. Eben Etzebeth
05. PS Du Toit
06. Flo Louw
07. Marcell Coetzee
08. Duane Vermeulen
09. Cobus Reinach
10. Handre Pollard
11. Bryan Habana
12. Frans Steyn
13. Jan Serfontein
14. Cornal Hendricks
15. Willie Le Roux

Trophy Cabinet

Rugby Championship
New Zealand
Super Rugby
Hurricanes (NZ)
Currie Cup
Golden Lions
RBS Six Nations
England
Euro Champions Cup
Saracens (UK)
Euro Challenge Cup
Montpellier (France)
English Premiership
Saracens
French Top 14
Racing 92
Guinness Pro 12
Connacht (Ireland)
Italy Championship
Calvisano
Japan Top League
Panasonic Wild Knights
Japan Lixil Cup
Panasonic Wild Knights
All-Japan Championship
Yamaha Jubilo

Schools Top 10 | 2016 August

01. Paarl Boys' (WP)
02. Paarl Gim (WP)
03. Affies (GP)
04. Grey (FS)
05. Paul Roos (WP)
06. Selborne (EC)
07. Monument (GP)
08. Oakdale (GP)
09. Grey (EC)
10. Glenwood (KZN)

Tickets

© 2016 Ou Grote Rugby | All Rights Reserved | TNTDIGITAL