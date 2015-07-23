SA Schools sides announced

Leave a comment In Schools

The SA Schools and SA Schools A squads for the Under-18 International Series against England, France, Wales and Italy in August, have been named.

SA Schools squad for the Under-18 International Series

Backs: Andell Loubser (Blue Bulls – Menlo Park), Joshua Vermeulen (Western Province – Paul Roos), Nico Leonard (Western Province – Paul Roos), David Brits (Border – Selborne), Stedman Gans (Blue Bulls – Waterkloof), Manie Libbok (SWD – Outeniqua), Manuel Ras (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Wandisile Simelane (Golden Lions – Jeppe), Curwin Bosch (Eastern Province – Grey), Damian Willemse (Western Province – Paul Roos), Embrose Papier (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Jondre Williams (Western Province – Boland Landbou)

Forwards: Kwezi Mafu (Eastern Province – Grey), Hacjivah Dayimani (Golden Lions – Jeppe), Johan Visser (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Cobus Wiese (Griquas CD – Hoerskool Upington), Ruben De Villiers (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Salmaan Moerat (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Ruben Van Heerden (Blue Bulls – AHS), Ernst Van Rhyn (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Ashwyn Adams (Western Province – Rondebosch Boys High), Cabous Eloff (Blue Bulls – AHS), Dewald Maritz (Pumas – Hoerskool Nelspruit), Carlu Sadie (Western Province – Bellville High)Johan Grobbelaar (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Nico Peyper (Valke – EG Jansen)

Coach: Hein Kriek

SA Schools A squad

Backs: Earll Douwrie (Boland – HTS Drostdy), Riaan Van Rensburg (Eastern Province – Framesby), Tyreeq February (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Ryan Muller (Western Province – Bellville High), Abner Van Reenen (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Mujaahid van der Hoven (Western Province – Rylands), Heino Bezuidenhoudt (Eastern Province – Daniel Pienaar), Cyprian Nkomo (Pumas – Hoerskool Middelburg), Eddie Fouche (Blue Bulls – AHS), Bader-Werner Pretorius (Kwa-Zulu Natal – Michaelhouse), Matthew Dahl (Kwa-Zulu Natal – Hilton), Jason Olivier (Griffons – Welkom Gimnasium).

Forwards: Zain Davids (Western Province – Rondebosch Boys High), Kwanda Dimaza (Border- Dale), Phillip Krause (Blue Bulls – AHS), Ngwekazi Khanya Ncusane (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), PJ Steenkamp (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Kamva Dilima (Eastern Province – Grey), Reinhard Nothnagel (Golden Lions – Monument), Hendre Stassen (Valke – EG Jansen), PW Koegelenberg (Boland – Swartland HS), Mashao Mukhari (Blue Bulls – Pretoria Boys High), Ignatius Michael Prinsloo (Free State – Grey College), Abram Venter (Griquas – De Aar High), Andre Lategan (Eastern Province – Framesby), Marnus Van der Merwe (Pumas – Hoerskool Nelspruit)

Coach: Lance Sendin

2015 Under-18 International Series fixtures

Friday, 7 August – Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch

12h00 – SA Schools A vs Italy U18

14h00 – England U18 vs France U18

16h00 – SA Schools vs Wales U18

Tuesday, 11 August – Outeniqua Park, George

13h00 – SA Schools A vs England U18

15h00 – Wales U18 vs Italy U18

17h00 – SA Schools vs France U18

Saturday, 15 August – City Park Stadium Cape Town

11h00 – SA Schools A vs Wales U18

13h00 – France U18 vs Italy U18

15h00 – SA Schools vs England U18

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Search Ou Grote

2016 Calendar Fixtures

» 2016 Currie Cup
» 2016 Springboks
» South African Holidays
» 2016 MotoGP
» 2016 SuperBikes

Flinkdink Quizzes

What's Your Rugby IQ?
Know your rugby?
Say What?
Who said that?
Rugby World Cup
Test your RWC knowledge
Springbok Rugby Firsts
Bok stats and events
Your Real S15 Team
Who should you support?
Springboks At School
Where did they go?
1995 RWC Final
The greatest day

Socialise

Choose YOUR Bok team

VOTE for your Bok team

Team after 4903 votes:

01. Tendai Mtawarira
02. Bismarck Du Plessis
03. Coenie Oosthuizen
04. Eben Etzebeth
05. PS Du Toit
06. Flo Louw
07. Marcell Coetzee
08. Duane Vermeulen
09. Cobus Reinach
10. Handre Pollard
11. Bryan Habana
12. Frans Steyn
13. Jan Serfontein
14. Cornal Hendricks
15. Willie Le Roux

Trophy Cabinet

Rugby Championship
New Zealand
Super Rugby
Hurricanes (NZ)
Currie Cup
Golden Lions
RBS Six Nations
England
Euro Champions Cup
Saracens (UK)
Euro Challenge Cup
Montpellier (France)
English Premiership
Saracens
French Top 14
Racing 92
Guinness Pro 12
Connacht (Ireland)
Italy Championship
Calvisano
Japan Top League
Panasonic Wild Knights
Japan Lixil Cup
Panasonic Wild Knights
All-Japan Championship
Yamaha Jubilo

Schools Top 10 | 2016 August

01. Paarl Boys' (WP)
02. Paarl Gim (WP)
03. Affies (GP)
04. Grey (FS)
05. Paul Roos (WP)
06. Selborne (EC)
07. Monument (GP)
08. Oakdale (GP)
09. Grey (EC)
10. Glenwood (KZN)

Tickets

© 2016 Ou Grote Rugby | All Rights Reserved | TNTDIGITAL