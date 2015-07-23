SA Schools sides announced

The SA Schools and SA Schools A squads for the Under-18 International Series against England, France, Wales and Italy in August, have been named.

SA Schools squad for the Under-18 International Series

Backs: Andell Loubser (Blue Bulls – Menlo Park), Joshua Vermeulen (Western Province – Paul Roos), Nico Leonard (Western Province – Paul Roos), David Brits (Border – Selborne), Stedman Gans (Blue Bulls – Waterkloof), Manie Libbok (SWD – Outeniqua), Manuel Ras (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Wandisile Simelane (Golden Lions – Jeppe), Curwin Bosch (Eastern Province – Grey), Damian Willemse (Western Province – Paul Roos), Embrose Papier (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Jondre Williams (Western Province – Boland Landbou)



Forwards: Kwezi Mafu (Eastern Province – Grey), Hacjivah Dayimani (Golden Lions – Jeppe), Johan Visser (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Cobus Wiese (Griquas CD – Hoerskool Upington), Ruben De Villiers (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Salmaan Moerat (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Ruben Van Heerden (Blue Bulls – AHS), Ernst Van Rhyn (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Ashwyn Adams (Western Province – Rondebosch Boys High), Cabous Eloff (Blue Bulls – AHS), Dewald Maritz (Pumas – Hoerskool Nelspruit), Carlu Sadie (Western Province – Bellville High)Johan Grobbelaar (Western Province – Paarl Gymnasium), Nico Peyper (Valke – EG Jansen)

Coach: Hein Kriek

SA Schools A squad

Backs: Earll Douwrie (Boland – HTS Drostdy), Riaan Van Rensburg (Eastern Province – Framesby), Tyreeq February (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), Ryan Muller (Western Province – Bellville High), Abner Van Reenen (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Mujaahid van der Hoven (Western Province – Rylands), Heino Bezuidenhoudt (Eastern Province – Daniel Pienaar), Cyprian Nkomo (Pumas – Hoerskool Middelburg), Eddie Fouche (Blue Bulls – AHS), Bader-Werner Pretorius (Kwa-Zulu Natal – Michaelhouse), Matthew Dahl (Kwa-Zulu Natal – Hilton), Jason Olivier (Griffons – Welkom Gimnasium).

Forwards: Zain Davids (Western Province – Rondebosch Boys High), Kwanda Dimaza (Border- Dale), Phillip Krause (Blue Bulls – AHS), Ngwekazi Khanya Ncusane (Western Province – Paarl Boys High), PJ Steenkamp (Blue Bulls – Garsfontein), Kamva Dilima (Eastern Province – Grey), Reinhard Nothnagel (Golden Lions – Monument), Hendre Stassen (Valke – EG Jansen), PW Koegelenberg (Boland – Swartland HS), Mashao Mukhari (Blue Bulls – Pretoria Boys High), Ignatius Michael Prinsloo (Free State – Grey College), Abram Venter (Griquas – De Aar High), Andre Lategan (Eastern Province – Framesby), Marnus Van der Merwe (Pumas – Hoerskool Nelspruit)

Coach: Lance Sendin

2015 Under-18 International Series fixtures

Friday, 7 August – Paul Roos Gymnasium, Stellenbosch

12h00 – SA Schools A vs Italy U18

14h00 – England U18 vs France U18

16h00 – SA Schools vs Wales U18

Tuesday, 11 August – Outeniqua Park, George

13h00 – SA Schools A vs England U18

15h00 – Wales U18 vs Italy U18

17h00 – SA Schools vs France U18

Saturday, 15 August – City Park Stadium Cape Town

11h00 – SA Schools A vs Wales U18

13h00 – France U18 vs Italy U18

15h00 – SA Schools vs England U18