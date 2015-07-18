Springbok Player Ratings vs Wallabies

15. Willie le Roux 5.5

The mercurial fullback was poor in the air and had an off day with the boot, but showed good positional play and had a hand in both Bok tries. A similar player to Slaptjips in his prime but we need more of the magic and less of the messiness.

Sport24: 5.5

Rugby365: 6/10

OuGrote: 5

Willie le Roux's kicks have been decidedly ordinary. — Kevin McCallum (@KevinMcCallum) July 18, 2015

14. JP Pietersen 6

Spent his time chasing high balls and may have done better if the kicks had been better and less frequent. Put in a fair amount of work off the ball, but his opportunities were limited. Getting used to his best position again after being played at centre by the Sharks.

Sport24: 6.5

Rugby365: 6/10

OuGrote: 6