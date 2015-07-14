Highest Paid Rugby Players in 2015

Nine of the top ten highest earners play their rugby in France, although there is no mention of Japan-based players like Jaque Fourie (who was earning R16,000,000 in 2012) and Fourie Du Preez. Last year’s highest earner, Jonny Wilkinson, has retired.
|#
|Player
|Club
|Pounds
|Rands
|1
|Dan Carter
|Racing Metro (FRA)
|1,400,000
|27,000,000
|2
|Matt Giteau
|Toulon (FRA)
|900,000
|17,500,000
|3
|Leigh Halfpenny
|Toulon (FRA)
|600,000
|11,600,000
|4
|Sam Burgess
|Bath (ENG)
|500,000
|9,700,000
|5
|Jonathan Sexton
|Racing Metro (FRA)
|494,000
|9,600,000
|6
|Bryan Habana
|Toulon (FRA)
|474,600
|9,120,000
|7
|Morgan Parra
|Clermont (FRA)
|436,000
|8,400,000
|8
|Thierry Dusautoir
|Toulouse (FRA)
|408,120
|7,870,000
|9
|Bakkies Botha
|Toulon (FRA)
|389,000
|7,500,000
|10
|Jamie Roberts
|Racing Metro (FRA)
|380,000
|7,400,000
