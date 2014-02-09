RIP KEO.CO.ZA

It’s the end of an era and a sad day for independent sports reporting. Keo.co.za the original, and for a long time best, rugby discussion blog is no more.

Founder Mark Keohane has finally thrown in the towel and joined his former employees as a staff writer on the SARugbyMag website, owned by Highbury Safika Media.

Only a handful of truly independent rugby websites (Frontrowgrunt, Ruggaworld, Rugby Talk, and of course Ou Grote Rugby) remain.

We know how tough it is out there and salute Keo for surviving this long.

We thank all of you 4,632 registered members and 5,320 Facebook fans of Ou Grote Rugby for your support over the last 7 years as we Rock On!